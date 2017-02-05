Islamic Center of Virginia holds unity event in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Islamic Center of Virginia, the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities and the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy held an event to promote community unity Sunday afternoon in Richmond.

The event featured speakers from a number of religious traditions and backgrounds. Sen. Mark Warner was also in attendance.

Organizers said the event was to “show support for those who have been targeted and to stand together against divisive rhetoric.”

