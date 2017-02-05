Islamic Center of Virginia holds event for community unity

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Islamic Center of Virginia, the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities and the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy held an event to promote community unity Sunday afternoon in Richmond.

The event featured speakers from a number of religious traditions and backgrounds. Sen. Mark Warner was also in attendance.

Organizers said the event was to “show support for those who have been targeted and to stand together against divisive rhetoric.”

“We need to stand for the values and principles that make our country great and that’s in unity,” said Ammar Amonette, Islamic Center of Virginia Imam.

The event came in response to President Donald Trump’s travel ban and as a result of the support the center has already received.

“We got hundreds of cards and letters and calls,” Amonette said. “People are concerned that people are trying to divide our community and we believe we are all one community. We are diverse but we have to support each other.”

Midlothian mother Erin Mahone said it was important for her to share this experience with her kids.

“It’s really really heartwarming for me to show them that people of all different backgrounds can come together and learn about one another and be here in support of each other,” Mahone said.

She said walking up and seeing the huge crowd was a heartwarming experience.

“Great job Richmond,” Mahone said. “I’m just so proud of us as a community for coming together.”

