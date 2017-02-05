Henrico County police looking for 4 armed robbery suspects

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for four suspects who they say robbed a business Saturday night in the county’s east end.

The incident happened at a store located in the 1800 block of East Nine Mile Road when victims were about to close for the night.

One of the victims told police that four men entered just before closing and that one of them carried a long gun.

Once inside, one of the suspects sprayed another victim with mace and demanded money, which he received.

Other suspects in the group took assorted items from the store before they all left on foot in the direction of Cedarwood Manor Apartments.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.