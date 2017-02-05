Elderly man dies from injuries after fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An elderly Norfolk man has died as a result of injuries stemming from a fire Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received the call about the fire just after 8 a.m. Saturday. When fire crews arrived on scene they found an elderly man with burns to his upper body in severe respiratory distress.

The victim’s clothing and sofa had been extinguished already when crews arrived by bystanders who used a portable fire extinguisher, Battalion Chief Dan Norville said.

Medics took the man to a Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated where he later died from his injuries, family members said.

The Fire Marshal in the area is currently investigating how the fire happened.

No other details are available.

