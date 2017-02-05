Atlantic 10, St. Bonaventure issue statements to clarify finish of VCU game

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A wild finish to the VCU-St. Bonaventure game on Saturday night has everybody trying to figure out who is responsible for the outcome that led to an overtime win for the Rams when it could have been a Bonnies last second win at home.

With 3.2 seconds left in regulation and down 65-63, St. Bonaventure’s Matt Mobley caught an inbound pass out of a timeout and hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 0.4 seconds left on the game clock. From what many could see in the arena and on broadcast, it looked like the students of St. Bonaventure prematurely stormed the court in celebration of what looked to be a win for the Bonnies.

After sorting out the pandemonium on the court, the game officials replayed the sequence and issued a technical foul against St. Bonaventure, giving VCU’s JeQuan Lewis one free throw which he made to force overtime tied at 66. The Rams would go on to win in the extra period 83-77.

Late in the evening the Atlantic 10 conference released a statement that the correct call was made by the officials but have since clarified as to why there was a technical foul.

In today’s statement from the Atlantic 10:

“Although the game officials cited crowd interference as the rationale for assessing the administrative technical foul at the end of regulation in the VCU-St. Bonaventure men’s basketball game, that interpretation was inaccurately associated with the SBU students and fans storming the court during regulation.

“The administrative technical foul was assessed for multiple reasons. The most significant was an individual taking the game ball from the inbounding baseline (assuming time had expired) and walking down the sideline, causing the VCU player to look for the ball, and chase the individual to secure the ball for inbound. Simultaneously, one of the game officials collided with a fan on the court, prior to the inbound toss. It was after these violations that the clock expired, and the students and fans stormed the court with :00 on the clock.

“As a result of this mis-representation of the administrative technical foul assessed to St. Bonaventure, which reflected poorly on the SBU student body, the officiating crew will be disciplined for not immediately stopping the game for disruption of play.

“There were an unfortunate series of events in this game, which impacted both institutions and the A-10 … thus, the conference will continue to work with all involved including the game officials for stronger game management in the future.”

You can see from this video the incident that incurred the technical foul here:

Beating a dead horse at this point but here is another angle from the near baseline. Like @Asa_Johnson9 said, judge for yourself. pic.twitter.com/teOajYldLa — Seth Johnson (@Seth_SBU_MP) February 5, 2017

Following today’s announcement by the Atlantic 10 Conference (the full A-10 statement is below) concerning the end of Saturday’s men’s basketball game between St. Bonaventure and VCU, St. Bonaventure Athletics Director Tim Kenney issued the following statement:

“We appreciate the thorough review of the circumstances of Saturday’s men’s basketball game undertaken by Commissioner McGlade and the Atlantic 10 Conference staff. We support their findings as outlined in the A-10’s announcement today.

“After our own extensive review of the video of the final seconds of the game, it is clearly evident that our student body was not the reason for the administrative technical. We appreciate the A-10’s confirmation of that.

“As always, we will continue to review our protocols and identify ways to do things more effectively as we move forward.

“There is nothing that can be done to change the outcome of the game, and I am extremely disappointed for our student-athletes and coaches, whose efforts put them in a position to win. I am confident that our team will continue to compete at a high level the rest of the season and represent themselves and St. Bonaventure University in the first-class manner they always do.”

St. Bonaventure Men’s Basketball Coach Mark Schmidt issued the following statement:

“Comments that I made after last night’s game may have been misconstrued by some people. Our students did not come onto the court until the buzzer sounded. However, to ensure the future safety of everyone – the fans, the players and the officials – we need to put proper protocols in place which will prevent anyone from accessing the court while a game is in progress. We need to work together to ensure a high level of safety. We expect to win. We are as good as any team in the conference. It is unfortunate that some fans felt it necessary to come onto the court before the game concluded. We need to work together to address this properly.”