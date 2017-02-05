82-year-old Staunton, Va. woman missing and endangered

STAUNTON, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person who is believed to be in danger.

82-year-old Barbara A. Morrison went missing on Saturday around 11:20 p.m. She suffers from a cognitive impairment and police say that her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

She was last seen in Staunton Saturday night driving away from a residence in a silver 2009 Nissan Sentra sedan with the Virginia license plates YDP-5608. It is not clear which direction she was traveling in when she left.

Morrison is described as a white female, 82-years-old, 5 foot, 2 inches, 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, dark pants, black jacket and has a black purse.

She is originally from Alexandria, Virginia and has also been located previously in the Elkton, Virginia area.

For more information, check http://www.vasenioralert.com/

