2 arrested, 1 at large in home invasion near VCU’s campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a third suspect who they say entered a home with two accomplices not far from VCU’s Monroe Park campus overnight.

The incident happened at 2:38 a.m. in the 1200 block of Moore Street.

The two other suspects involved were apprehended at the scene.

The third suspect fled the scene southbound on foot and was described as wearing all dark clothing.

The RPD are investigating the incident and have increased patrols in the area.

No other details are available at this time.

