Women’s health and fitness expo held at Richmond Convention Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Women’s health was on everyone’s mind Saturday at the Richmond Convention Center.

Health experts were on hand to give screenings, healthy recipes and cooking demonstrations and the latest trends in fitness.

There was even a kids zone to get the young ones thinking about their health.

If you missed out on the event, there are plans for another health and fitness expo in the coming year.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.