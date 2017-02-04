Woman awarded $1 million in damages from nail salon infection

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County Circuit Court ruled recently that a local nail salon was liable after a patron contracted a severe infection that left her permanently scarred.

The verdict awarded the patron $1 million in compensation after she developed painful boil-like lesions on her legs after a pedicure at the Willow Lawn salon in 2012. She was later diagnosed with a cutaneous mycobacterial infection. Multiple surgeries were required to remove the infections, and these, in turn, left permanent scars.

The lawsuit was filed against the nail salon and its owner for medical bills, lost wages, pain, inconvenience, disfigurement, consumer protection claims and for punitive damages.

The Virginia Board for Barbers and Cosmetology investigated the incident and suspended the salon’s cosmetology license for failure to comply with sanitization standards.

Allen, Allen, Allen and Allen attorneys Robert Reed and Jamie Kessel represented the client in this case. They spoke about the verdict after it was reached.

“This verdict will not undo the pain our client has suffered,” Kessel said. “But it will help generate public awareness for the cleanliness requirements that nail salons and similar businesses are required to follow.”

Reed followed up on Kessel’s statement.

“It is a definite wake=up call within the industry, forcing salons to be more diligent in following sanitization procedures,” he said.

