RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Women’s Basketball team was a sea of pink at their game today in Richmond.

The team wore special pink uniforms and did other outreach to raise awareness about breast cancer.

The first 200 fans to get to the game were given free pink t-shirts for Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.