VCU Police looking for burglary, sex assault suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Police are looking for a suspect who they say entered a home near VCU’s campus and committed a sexual assault early Saturday morning.

Police say the suspect entered the residence at about 3:37 a.m. in the 1000 block of Park Avenue through an open door and attempted to undress the victim. When the victim and their roommate woke up, the suspect fled out the back door and headed westbound through the alley.

Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot, 9-inch male who was wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants at the time of the assault.

VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department have increased patrols in the area.

