Ukrop’s recalls soups due to mislabeled ingredients

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods LLC is recalling two of their soups due to mislabeled ingredients.

The following soups are impacted:

Ukrop’s Chili Flavored Soup with Beans and Chicken

Ukrop’s Chili Flavored Soup with Beans and Beef

The products are being recalled out of an abundance of caution because they may contain the allergens wheat, milk and soy, which are not declared on the label.

The impacted products are produced at the company’s plant in Richmond and are sold through Martin’s Food Markets. There have been no known reports of illness associated with the use of the products.

A press release said that only products labeled with a sell-by date of 2/8/17, net weight 24 ounces were affected. Products with other names, sell-by dates, or net weights are not impacted by this recall.

The company advises consumers to return affected product(s) to the point of purchase for a refund.

Consumers with questions about the recall or the product involved may contact Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, LLC at (804)340-3000.

