Train derails in downtown Suffolk, spills coal

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) – Officials say a train has derailed in downtown Suffolk but no injuries have reported.

The city said in a statement that they were notified of the Norfolk Southern train derailment just before 7 a.m. Saturday. The statement said that numerous cars left the track and caused a coal spill in the area.

The city, about 20 miles west of Norfolk, said that streets in the area are closed and train personnel are attempting to disconnect the cars remaining on the track to move them further down the line.

“I heard a big boom sound, like almost sounding like a big freight train,” said Andrea Harris, who lives nearby. “And then I saw smoke when I was looking out of my bedroom window, and sparks.”

The city said clean-up efforts and track repairs are expected to be “extensive and ongoing.” The city said it was unknown exactly how many cars left the track.

A telephone message left Saturday for a Norfolk Southern spokeswoman was not immediately returned.

“I heard a whole lot of noise,” said Barbara Deloatch, who also lives nearby. “I jumped down off the bed and ran to the door. I opened the door and then I saw the train pile.”

Clean-up efforts and track repairs are expected to be extensive.

