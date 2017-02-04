Supreme Court to hear transgender Va. teen’s case in March

Gavin Grimm
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2015 file photo, Gavin Grimm leans on a post on his front porch during an interview at his home in Gloucester, Va. Schools cant prevent transgender students from using the restrooms that correspond with their gender identities without violating federal law, the Obama administration says. The governments filing says a Gloucester County School Board policy that requires Grimm to use either the girls restrooms or a unisex bathroom constitutes unlawful bias under Title IX, the 1972 law that prohibits sex discrimination in education. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has set a date to hear the case of a Virginia school board that wants to prevent a transgender teenager from using the boys’ bathroom at his high school.

The justices agreed in October to hear the case. On Friday, the court released its calendar for March, which has the case being argued on March 28.

The case involves 17-year-old Gavin Grimm who was born female but identifies as male. He was allowed to use the boys’ restroom at his high school in 2014. But after complaints, the school board adopted a policy requiring students to use either the restroom that corresponds with their biological gender or a private, single-stall restroom.

A lower court had ordered the school board to accommodate Grimm. That order is on hold.

