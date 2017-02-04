State Police out in force Sunday night to prevent drunk drivers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While Virginia State Police encourage people to have a good time on Super Bowl Sunday, they also want to remind drivers to be safe.

If you are going to drink, be sure you are sober before getting behind the wheel, or better yet, use a taxi or designated driver.

State Police say they are gearing up for “Trooper Bowl,” Sunday evening through Monday morning, to catch anyone driving under the influence.

8News reporter Nakell Williams spoke with State Trooper Thomas Horton.

“It has got extra troopers out on the road just patrolling, looking for reckless driving and impaired driving,” Horton said. “We are just asking the public that if they see anything, don’t hesitate to call us.”

The number to call state police is #77.

