RPD: Suspect who robbed Richmond Rite Aid still at large

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are seeking the public’s help locating a suspect who they say, along with an accomplice, jumped over a counter at a Rite Aid near VCU’s campus demanding drugs.

The suspects took numerous items from behind the counter and fled from the store, located at 520 West Broad Street. One of the suspects was apprehended shortly thereafter.

The other suspect is still on the loose after he fled eastbound on foot on West Marshall Street.

No weapons were displayed during the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man with a beard and reddish hair. They said he wore a blue hoodie at the time of the incident.

