Man shot during home invasion in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell police are looking for two people that entered an apartment and shot a man in the 2100 block of Richmond St.

The suspects entered the apartment with handguns and opened fire. A 29 year-old man was shot in the chest and back.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for two black men 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall, slender build, with short hair, one man was wearing a white t-shirt with blue jeans, the other was wearing a white t-shirt with black jeans.

Anyone with information is ask to contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2208.

