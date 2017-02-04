Hopewell police looking for 2 suspects after home invasion shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell police are looking for two people that entered an apartment and shot a man in the 2100 block of Richmond Street.

The suspects entered the apartment with handguns and opened fire. A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and back.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for two black men 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall, slender build, with short hair, one man was wearing a white t-shirt with blue jeans, the other was wearing a white t-shirt with black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2208.

