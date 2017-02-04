Buskey Cidery vandalized again, months after rare apple trees damaged

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Buskey Cidery has been vandalized again, just months after some of their rare apple trees were damaged.

Employees went to work today to find graffiti spray painted on their walls.

We spoke to Alec Steinmetz, a cider maker who was one of the first people to find the damage Saturday morning.

“I was taking out the trash and I looked up and saw this graffiti,” Steinmetz said. “It was just kind of discouraging. We’ve cleaned up these walls many times and it’s just not ascetically pleasing.”

If you know anything about who may be responsible, give Richmond Police a call at 804 646-5100.

