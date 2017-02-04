44 coal-carrying train cars derail in downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) – Officials say a train has derailed in downtown Suffolk but no injuries have reported.

The city said in a statement that they were notified of the Norfolk Southern train derailment just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern Corp. says the train was traveling through Suffolk when 44 coal cars derailed. Crews are currently removing the damaged coal cars and spills from the tracks.

The Golden Peanuts warehouse building was damaged by coal spilled from the train, according to Suffolk Police Department. In addition, a home in the 300 block of Wellons Street sustained two broken windows from coal debris, and a car back window was broken from being stuck by coal in the same area.

“I heard a big boom sound, like almost sounding like a big freight train,” said Andrea Harris, who lives nearby. “And then I saw smoke when I was looking out of my bedroom window, and sparks.”

Others described the wreckage as being in a large “pile.”

“I heard a whole lot of noise,” said Barbara Deloatch, who also lives nearby. “I jumped down off the bed and ran to the door. I opened the door and then I saw the train pile.”

The city said clean-up efforts and track repairs are expected to be “extensive and ongoing.”

