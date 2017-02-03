Virginia babysitter arrested for assaulting 3 young children

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Pulaski County woman is behind bars after police say she assaulted three children she was babysitting.

Officers say the children, ages 1, 3 and 4-years-old had bruises all over their body.

After investigating, 23-year-old Alyssa Treadway was arrested and charged.

She is currently being held without bond.

This is a developing story.

