Verizon issues affecting city’s non-emergency phone line

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents in the City of Richmond may experience issuing attempting to use the city’s non-emergency public safety phone lines due to an issue with Verizon.

The Department of Emergency Communications 911 system remains operable, according to a release from the city, but should be used for emergencies only.

Verizon is working to resolve the problem, but has not provided city officials with an estimated restoration time for non-emergency service.

Citizens with non-emergency public safety inquiries unable to reach (804) 646-5100 may call the following numbers: (804) 646-8692, (804) 646-8693, (804) 646-8694, (804) 646-8695 or (804) 646-5101 to report non-emergency incidents.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.