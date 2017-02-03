Substitute teacher charged with assaulting student in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County have arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly assaulting a student at Manchester Middle School on Thursday.

According to police, 76-year-old Daniel L. Foldenauer was touching a 14-year-old student’s hair when his hand brushed against her upper chest.

Foldenauer, of the 14100 block of Shallowford Landing Road in Chesterfield County, was arrested Friday and charged with misdemeanor assault.

No other information has been released at this time.

