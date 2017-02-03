State Police report deadly single-vehicle crash in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are on the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Amelia County.

The accident happened in the 11000 block of Chula Road in the county around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

State Police are in the middle of their investigation. No information has yet been released about the victim or victims as the State police notify next of kin.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

