Soldiers attacked outside Louvre in Paris; attacker shot

PARIS (AP) — Police in Paris say a man attacked soldiers when they told him he couldn’t enter an underground shopping mall beneath the sprawling Louvre Museum with his bags.

A spokesman for the military force that patrols key sites in Paris says a four-man patrol of soldiers attacked at the Louvre tried to fight off an assailant before they opened fire.

Spokesman Benoit Brulon says a soldier who was slightly injured by the attacker was not the solider who opened fire. Police say the man attacked soldiers after he was refused entry to a shopping complex under the museum with his bags. Officials found two machetes.

Some 3,500 soldiers patrol key sites as part of beefed-up security measures in Paris.

Exterminator Olivier Majewski says he was just leaving his scooter in the parking lot beneath the Louvre when he saw a crush of people running and screaming “there’s been a terror attack.” The 53-year-old says he hid for about 15 minutes before gingerly making his way upstairs.

—

The French interior ministry says anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating an attack outside the Louvre Museum in Paris, but there are no details about the identity of the attacker.

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet says a second person also was arrested but it is unclear whether that person was linked to the attack.

Police say a man attacked soldiers Friday morning when they told him he couldn’t enter a shopping complex under the museum with his bags. The attacker was shot five times. One soldier had a minor scalp injury.

Brandet says about 1,000 people were inside the actual museum and were held inside in safe areas.

—

Yves Lefebvre, a police union official, says the man tried to stab one of the soldiers. The attacker was shot five times.

Lefebvre says police found two machetes on the man.

Police have sealed off entrances around where the attack took place and closed the area to vehicles, snarling traffic in a busy part of central Paris.

The situation is mainly calm, with confused tourists being gently shooed away by officers.

The Paris police chief says the man shouted “God is great” in Arabic before launching himself at soldiers and police officers near the Louvre Museum.

The attacker’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police chief Michel Cadot says the attacker was also carrying two backpacks but they were later found not to contain any explosives.

One soldier had a minor scalp injury.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.