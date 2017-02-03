Richmond students get dental care at Give Kids a Smile Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today 350 students at Richmond City Schools have healthier smiles, thanks to a special event in Bellevue.

The 16th annual Give Kids a Smile Day took place at the ACCA Shriners’ Temple.

In all, 180 area dentists, dental assistants and hygienists volunteered their time to clean the children’s teeth and educate them on the importance of good oral hygiene. Each child received a hygiene kit to take home and practice what they learned.

“Prevention is key and that starts with teaching good dental habits at a young age,” says Dr. Marci Guthrie of James River Family Dentistry, the Richmond Dental Society’s event chairwoman. “Give Kids a Smile allows the opportunity for us to reach and teach hundreds of children in a single day and they love it.”

Studies show teeth pain during childhood can lead to lost sleep, missed school and bad experiences in a dental chair.

Since the inception of this Give Kids a Smile Day event, the Richmond Dental Society says it has been able to catch problems before they get worse.