Judge allows Va. to move forward in suit challenging president’s immigration ban

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Last week, it was chaos as protesters filled airports across the U.S. Some travelers were denied access after the president’s executive order banning people from several countries from entering.

Earlier this week, Attorney General Mark Herring announced a lawsuit challenging that order. On Friday, a judge granted a motion to allow the state to join a lawsuit filed by two Yemeni brothers who were among those that could not get into the country while at Dulles International Airport last weekend.

“Really pleased that the judge recognized that real harm was happening in Virginia, to Virginia residents, to our colleges and universities and our businesses in Virginia,” Herring said outside of federal court on Friday.

The judge’s order not only allows the state to join the lawsuit, but it expands the scope of the case by allowing Virginia to look at visa holders in addition to green card holders affected by the president’s ban.

Meanwhile, Republicans in the state are criticizing the attorney general for his actions, calling the suit political grandstanding and a waste of taxpayer dollars.

“The attorney general has continued to pick and choose when he wants to be Virginia’s lawyer, and he’s taken the opportunity to go engage in some lawyering where I think he’s doing it at the expense of Virginians and the American people in terms of their safety,” said Delegate Todd Gilbert of Rockingham County said.

The judge also issued an order Friday afternoon requiring the federal government provide a list of the people denied access to or removed from the U.S. since the executive order.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

