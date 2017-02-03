RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friday is National Go Red for Women Day. Many 8News staff are wearing red to join the fight against heart disease and strokes in women.

In fact, cardiovascular diseases account for nearly 1 in 3 deaths among women each year. This is about one woman every 80 seconds.

That’s why the “Go Red for Women” campaign is educating and connecting millions of women of all ages to fight this deadly, but preventable disease.

Here are some of the events going on in relation to the occasion:

Friday: Hands-only CPR training from 9 – 11 a.m. at the General Assembly Building

Saturday: The RVA Women’s Health and Fitness Expo from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Richmond Convention Center

Otherwise, you can contribute by wearing red and Tweeting your pictures @AmericanHeartVA or by tagging the Richmond American Heart Association at #GoRedRVA on Facebook and Instagram.

