Former VCU star Briante Weber expected to join Warriors

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It seems VCU’s career steals record holder Briante Weber is about to get his chance for another NBA showcase.

Various reports on Friday indicate the former Ram will be joining the Golden State Warriors on a 10-day contract.

The Warriors (43-7) are reportedly waiving veteran forward Anderson Varejao to make room for the addition of Weber to their roster.

The move comes in response to the Warriors’ absence of key backup point guard Shaun Livingston, who has missed his last two games with a back strain.

Weber has taken to Twitter to express his enthusiasm and declare these reports to be true:

Whats Good DubNation 💪🏾 — Briante Weber (@Sir_deuce2) February 3, 2017

Weber currently leads the NBA Developmental League in triple doubles for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, and was named NBA D-League player of the month in January. He led Sioux Falls to a 6-5 record, averaging 21.5 points per game, 8.3 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals. Weber also had five double doubles and two triple doubles.

Weber, who graduated from VCU in 2014 and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Miami Heat, made brief appearances for the Memphis Grizzlies and the Heat in the 2015-2016 NBA season.

Weber’s growth has been a compelling storyline for the NBA D-League. In 2014 he tore his right ACL in January during a loss to the Richmond Spiders while playing for the VCU Rams. Weber was not able to claim the NCAA all-time career record for steals, he was on pace to break it by the end of that regular season.

The Golden State Warriors next game is in Sacramento against the Kings (19-30) on Saturday, February 4th at 10:30 p.m. (ET). No word yet if Weber will be available for that game if and when the addition is officially announced by the Warriors organization.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.