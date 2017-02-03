Fire crews fight blaze at Henrico County business overnight

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews in Henrico County spent hours overnight battling heavy smoke and flames at a commercial business in Sandston.

An official with Henrico Fire told 8News crews were called to a business in 300 block of E. Williamsburg Road shortly after 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the first floor of the building with flames visible from the rear.

Crews remained on scene into the early-morning hours Saturday extinguishing the blaze.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians have been reported.

Per @HenricoFirePIO: Heavy water streams frm ladder truck used to darken fire. Crews pulled frm bldg bc of increased smoke+fire conditions. pic.twitter.com/Cipi2THIx1 — Matthew McClellan (@Matthew8News) February 4, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.