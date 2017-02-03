Fire crews battling heavy smoke and flames at Henrico County business

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews in Henrico County are battling a fire at a commercial business in Sandston.

An official with Henrico Fire told 8News crews were called to a business in 300 block of E. Williamsburg Road shortly after 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the first floor of the building with flames visible from the rear.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.