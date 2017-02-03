Drug disposal kits becoming more accessible locally

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Chesterfield and Powhatan counties and the City of Colonial Heights now have better access to pouches that dispose of unwanted medications.

More than 3,000 of the pouches were made available by a donation secured by Attorney General Mark Herring. They are available on a first-come, first-serve basis at several locations throughout Chesterfield, Powhatan, and Colonial Heights:

Chesterfield County Police Department Community Services Building – 2730 Hicks Road

Chesterfield County Health Department – 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

Chesterfield County Department of Mental Health Support Services – 6801 Lucy Corr Blvd.

Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Office, Main Courts Building – 9500 Courthouse Road

Chesterfield County Public Library locations

Colonial Heights Health Department – 200 Highland Avenue

Powhatan County Health Department – 3908 Buckingham Road, Suite No.1

The Deterra drug disposal pouches, manufactured by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, safely dispose of up to 45 pill tablets, six ounces of liquid or six patches. Once the medications are mixed with a small amount of water in the bag, the chemical compounds in the medications are deactivated. The biodegradable bag can then be safely disposed of in the trash. Residents in other areas are encouraged to contact their local health departments to inquire about

You’ll recall the opioid crisis is considered a public health emergency in Virginia.

