Driver hospitalized after crashing into house in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A car crashed into a home in Chesterfield County Thursday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Jacobs Bend Drive, very close to Jacobs Road Elementary School.

Prior to running into the house, the driver also collided with an unoccupied van.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is not clear whether charges will be issued as a result of the incident.

It is also unclear whether anyone was home at the time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

