Colleagues, former students rally around recovering Richmond teacher

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A high school teacher who has improved the lives of hundreds of students is now in return receiving the kindness she shared so generously.

“As a little guy walking the hallway with so much passion, she kind of just said ‘Hey, you know you can do this,’” said Kevin Starlings, a 2003 graduate of John Marshall High School.

Starlings never had Kimberly Mann as his teacher, but said she saw something in him when he was a student.

“If I felt that something wasn’t working in my favor she would encourage me never to give up,” he told 8News.

This week, Starlings found out Mrs. Mann had suffered an aneurysm, and that her family needs help.

“I was just in shock over something so tragic and emotional,” Starlings told 8News.

Mann’s husband said she is making progress as she recovers, but has a long way to go, plus tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills.

“Something unexpected like this is really going to take a toll on the family.”

Colleagues and former students left online notes calling Mann a wonderful teacher who is full of energy, love and kindness. They’ve raised nearly $2,000 for the English teacher in less than two days.

