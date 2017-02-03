Bochy, Haines headline Flying Squirrels Hot Stove Banquet

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — San Francisco Giants’ Manager Bruce Bochy visited Richmond for the Flying Squirrels’ 7th Annual Hot Stove Banquet. The three-time World Series Champion led the Giants to titles in 2010, 2012, and 2014. The 2012 and 2014 teams featured players from the Flying Squirrels, which began play in Richmond in 2010 after moving from Connecticut.

The Flying Squirrels’ manager for 2010 will be 34-year-old Kyle Haines. Haines is the youngest manager in the team’s history. He was a former Eastern League player in the Giants’ system and made the All-Star team in 2008.