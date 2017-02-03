Babies born at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital get red hats for National Wear Red Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Infants in the Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital nursery received red hats for National Wear Red Day on Friday. February is also American Heart Month.

The hats not only keep the newborns warm, they are also meant to raise awareness about heart defects in infants.

“February is heart health month and the red hats highlight the fact that congenital heart defects are the most common birth defects in babies,” Dr. Roberta Bogaev, Medical Director at St. Mary’s Heart Failure Center, explained. “Here at St. Mary’s we screen for that by simply placing a probe on the baby’s finger to test their oxygen levels.”

Local volunteers with the American Heart Association knitted the hats for the newborns.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.