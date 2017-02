RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Your iPhone could soon have a made-in-India tag on it.

The tech giant has reached an agreement with the country to begin production as soon as April of this year, according to the country’s technology minister.

Apple has not commented on the possible deal.

The new plant could pave the way for the country’s first Apple stores.

