Teenage boy shot in Mosby Court; suspect on the run

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Police are searching for a shooter Thursday morning after a teenage boy was found shot.

Richmond Police said around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Mechanicville Turnpike where they found a juvenile shot in the ankle outside of a convenience store.

Police said the shooter got away.

The teenager was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are canvassing the area and searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers 780-1000.

