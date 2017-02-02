Suspect wanted for fleeing from deputies in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a Richmond man who is wanted for eluding police, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on October 9, 2016 when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by 23-year-old Taylor Arcellus Johnson. Authorities say Johnson refused to stop and later crashed his vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Johnson is believed to be in the Metro Richmond area, according to police.

Anyone with further information on the whereabouts of Taylor Arcellus Johnson, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous and can result in a reward of up to $1,000.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.