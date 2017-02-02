Super Bowl LI: The NFL Experience

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — When you think of Super Bowl LI, you think of the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots but there’s much more to the Super Bowl than the teams.

The Super Bowl has turned into a week-long celebration with plenty to do.

Part of the celebration is the NFL Experience, and guests say it is just that—an experience.

Evelyn White has been involved with the NFL Experience for six years and says this year’s event, inside Houston’s convention center, is one of the largest she’s seen.

“Adults can get out here and act like kids,” she said. “[There are] are interactives, games, you can do virtual reality that the NFL has where you’re on the field like you’re playing a game. Nickelodeon has a slime tank you can do. They have a small mini NFL combine where you can all the things players do when they want to get drafted, know your times and do obstacle courses and it goes on for days.”

Evelyn is in charge of “Play Football.” They run 30-minute football clinics for kids on the indoor field.

She says some days more than 50,000 fans will experience the NFL Experience.

“You can go up there like you’re getting drafted, pick your team, wear a jersey, and they’ll film it, send it to you,” White explained.

There are so many exhibits with so many volunteers and workers.

White takes a week off from her day job to work the Super Bowl and says she wouldn’t miss it for the world.

“I know what it entails—long, long hours; no sleep; living in a hotel for a week—but I’m not going to complain because there’s a lot of people that will kill to be in these shoes,” she said. “I’m very, very grateful to have it, and I’ll continue to do it as long as they bring me back.”