RPD looking for Fan business burglary suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who they say tried to rob a business in the 2600 block of West Cary Street back in early January.

Police say that according to surveillance footage, the suspect forced his way into the business through the rear door at about 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2. Once in, the man went into the business’ office and proceeded to search through several filing cabinets and lockers before leaving empty-handed.

The suspect is described as having a light complexion, dark hair and a full beard. Police say he is probably between the ages of 35 and 44, about 5 foot 6 inches in height with a stocky build. At the time of the incident, the man wore a dark knit cap, black pants, black shoes and black leather gloves.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Alexandra Davila at (804) 646-1069 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com.

