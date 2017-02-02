RPD looking for Family Dollar robbery suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say robbed a Family Dollar store in the city’s southside.

The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. Thursday when the man walked into the store located at 1208 Westover Hills Boulevard and demanded money while showing a gun to an employee.

The suspect is described as having a goatee and at the time of the incident was wearing a black cap with a brim, dark metallic sunglasses, a black coat and a printed gray t-shirt.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about Ferguson’s location to call Third Precinct Detective Jack Larry at (804) 646-1647 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.