Police seek man suspected of Richmond home invasion robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to find the man who is suspected of a November home invasion.

Andrew ‘Drew’ Ferguson, 47, of the 5500 block of Zion Ridge Terrace in Chesterfield, is a suspect in a robbery and home invasion that occurred on Monday, November 7 in the 5100 block of Orcutt Lane.

Ferguson is described by police as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He is known to frequent the Jennie Scher neighborhood in the Government Road area in Richmond, according to Richmond Police.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about Ferguson’s location to call Major Crimes Detective Mark Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip. Submit tips about persons in possession of illegally-held guns by using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.