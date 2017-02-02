Police investigating after 2 shot at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are searching for a suspect after two people were shot at an apartment complex on the city’s southside Thursday night.

According to Richmond Police, both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the 2600 block Granite Hill Circle off Forest Hille Avenue.

Police said they were called to the scene at roughly 9:15 p.m.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.