Parking restrictions in place for special election Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WRIC) – Voters in some parts of Virginia are headed to the polls for a handful of special elections on Tuesday.

In the Richmond area, three candidates are vying for a vacant state House seat. The House seat is vacant because former Del. Jennifer McClellan recently won a seat in the Senate.

Special on-street parking restrictions will be in place near polling locations in the city in order to accommodate chief election officers and those working the polls. Parking will be prohibited in the following areas from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Three parking meters/pay stations on the west side of the Main Library

All parking meters/pay stations on 9th and10th streets between Broad and Marshall streets

All parking meters/pay stations on the north side of Marshall Street between 9th and 10th streets

Three parking meters/pay stations on the south side of Grace Street near 1025 Grace Street (Dominion Place), which is a polling location

There will be special designated parking for voters and election officers on the north side of Palmyra Avenue, as the Hermitage Methodist Home at 1601 Palmyra Avenue is a polling site.

On Wednesday, February 8, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., all parking meters/pay stations around City Hall, as described above, will remain restricted.

All restricted meters will be marked accordingly. Towing and ticketing of unauthorized vehicles will be enforced while the parking restrictions are in place. For more information, click here.

A special election is also being held in Fairfax where three people are running for mayor. Former Mayor R. Scott Silverthorne resigned last year after he was arrested for what police said was an attempt to trade drugs for sex in a sting operation.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

