Henrico County Public Schools to hold job fair the last Saturday in February

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Schools will be holding a hiring event to meet and speak with interested teachers and other professionals about job openings in the state’s sixth-largest school division.

The school system is seeking to fill positions for all content areas for the upcoming school year, but also school counselors, librarians, psychologists, social workers and nurses.

In a statement to 8News, school officials said they have about 34 vacancies out of the 3,700 teaching positions in the school system that they will be attempting to fill.

Typically this yearly event draws hundreds and provides an opportunity for applicants and existing staff to meet and learn about one another.

Henrico Schools asks that applicants who want their resume reviewed ahead of time register in advance by going to http://henricoschools.us and clicking on “Hot Topics” by Feb. 13. The school system also welcomes walk-ins, and requests that any questions be directed to 804-652-3664.

Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple hard copies of their resumes to share with school administrators.

The job fair will take place Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Glen Allen High School, located at 10700 Staples Mill Road; Glen Allen, Va. 23060.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.