Give Kids A Smile event to teach children to care for their teeth

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dental experts say cavities are one of the easiest things to prevent in children.

Friday has been declared as “Give Kids A Smile” day to teach children how to take care of their teeth.

The national program is part of the American Dental Association’s effort to give kids access to free dental care.

Dr. Richard Byrd explained to 8News reporter Jonathan Costen why his Richmond practice is taking part in the campaign.

“We do it because we love kids — number one — and we also do it because the need of taking care of children,” Dr. Byrd said. “It’s sad for all the children that don’t have a dental home or know about treating in general.”

Dr. Byrd also says his office expects to see and treat two hundred children this Friday with the “Give Kids A Smile” campaign.

