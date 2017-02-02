Early poll in Virginia governor’s race shows Gillespie, Northam in lead

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new poll from Christopher Newport University shows Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam leading democrats and Ed Gillespie leading Republicans in the 2017 race for Virginia governor.

With primaries set for June, most voters are still undecided. Former Republican National Committee Chairman Gillespie leads his rivals with 33%. State Sen. Frank Wagner received 9%, Prince William County Supervisor Corey Stewart received 7%, and distillery owner Denver Riggleman polled at 1%.

On the democratic side, Lt. Gov. Northam leads with 26%, while former Congressman Tom Perriello received 15%.

