Chesterfield County man convicted of shooting into a vehicle, killing man

Related Coverage 3 arrested in connection to April homicide in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A resident of Chesterfield County was found guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday in relation to an incident that happened in April 2016.

William Henry Lee II was convicted of maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle which resulted in the death of Herbert L. Brown.

The Virginia Code section 18.2-154 says that a person guilty of this offense is also guilty of second-degree murder. Lee was also convicted of using a firearm during the commission of a murder.

Lee’s conviction relates to an incident that happened April 10, 2016.

When police arrived at the scene of the shooting in the 200 block of North 8th Street, they found 32-year-old Herbert Brown dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked beside a curb.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.