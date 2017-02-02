Richard Glover, longest active member of Henrico County Board of Supervisors, dies

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richard W. “Dick” Glover, who was the longest-serving active member of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors, died Thursday evening from what appears to be natural causes. He was 82.

According to Henrico County spokesperson Tamra McKinney, Glover has served as the Brookland District supervisor since 1988. He was voted chairman unanimously in January by four fellow supervisors, marking his sixth time being voted chairman of the board.

Glover leaves behind his wife, Joan, four kids and 11 grandchildren.

Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas released the following statement:

“He was an incredible man who put his heart and soul into Henrico. He had a passion for young people, especially youth athletics. He will be missed. In the past two weeks we’ve lost two pillars in our community. It’s a very sad day for Henrico County.”

Former Three Chopt District Supervisor David A. Kaechele died on January 20. He served the district for 36 years before retiring in 2015.

